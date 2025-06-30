Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 252,973 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 382,653 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

