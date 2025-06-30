Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

