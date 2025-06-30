Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.19 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

