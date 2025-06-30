Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 68,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BRO opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

