Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Water Works by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $71,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $137.79 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

