Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $139.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.