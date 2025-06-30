Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.42.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

