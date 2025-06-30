Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $161.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $264.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -316.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $185.21.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

