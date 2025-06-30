Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 76,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.