Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $8,289,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $330.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This trade represents a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.