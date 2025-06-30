Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.
SRE stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.70%.
In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
