Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $363,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of XTEN stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

