Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $405,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ATI by 115.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 418.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 506,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,760.84. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $86.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $87.28.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.