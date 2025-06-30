Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Eagle Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEGE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Global Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Global Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.
First Eagle Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of First Eagle Global Equity ETF stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 million and a PE ratio of 18.15. First Eagle Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $41.20.
About First Eagle Global Equity ETF
The First Eagle Global Equity ETF (FEGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US and non-US equities. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a value approach to identify undervalued companies while prioritizing a margin of safety FEGE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Eagle Global Equity ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Eagle Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEGE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.