Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

