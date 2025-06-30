Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $818.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $714.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 197.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $820.83.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

