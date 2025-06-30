Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,532.47.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,502.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,357.43. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,002.99 and a 52 week high of $1,503.15. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,480. This trade represents a 47.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

