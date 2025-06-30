Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matauro LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.81.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

