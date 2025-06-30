Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 995.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mattel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mattel by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 93.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

