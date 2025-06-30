Trust Co. of Vermont Has $28,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

