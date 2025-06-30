Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.39.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NYSE TWLO opened at $122.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -585.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $800,213.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,777.05. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,735. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

