Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $581.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $567.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.99. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $495.21 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after acquiring an additional 148,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

