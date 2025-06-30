UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $575,100.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,598,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,547,245.28. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -105.96, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.06. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $71,191,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

