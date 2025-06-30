Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultra Clean by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,272.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,056.52. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,465 shares in the company, valued at $584,928. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,878 shares of company stock valued at $399,765. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.