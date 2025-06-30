United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.26.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Galvan Research lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after buying an additional 414,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

