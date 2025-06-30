Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,180.56. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,995 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.