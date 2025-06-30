Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 1,027.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. Valaris has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

