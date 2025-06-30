VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 2.6%

BATS HYD opened at $50.00 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.