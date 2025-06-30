Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,726,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
