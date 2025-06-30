Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.89 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

