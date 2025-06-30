Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Adeia are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing, distribution or monetization of video games, consoles and related digital services. Owning these stocks gives investors a stake in firms ranging from game developers and publishers to hardware manufacturers and online platforms. Their market value typically fluctuates based on factors like game release success, hardware sales, technology trends and overall consumer engagement in the gaming industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,576,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.08.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. 6,375,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.21. 2,282,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.70. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.61. 2,179,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. 560,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Adeia (ADEA)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Adeia stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 960,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.59. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

