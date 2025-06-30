Wall Street Zen Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Sell

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR opened at $7,395.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,165.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,466.79. NVR has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

