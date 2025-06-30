Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,887,041.04 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84.
- On Thursday, April 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $2,743,189.56.
Walmart Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
