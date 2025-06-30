Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,836,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,041,000 after purchasing an additional 356,798 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,683 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

WCN opened at $185.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.36 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.37.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

