Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.83.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $435.58 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.31 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.24%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.