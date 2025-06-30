Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3388 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

