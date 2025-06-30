Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $119.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $92.83 and a one year high of $120.63. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

