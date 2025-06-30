Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $152.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $102.92 and a one year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.