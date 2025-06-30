Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,916,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,564 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,353 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

