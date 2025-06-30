Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in CME Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in CME Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $274.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

