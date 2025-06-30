Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $275,509.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,305,514.35. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,167 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $137.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

