Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,499 Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 45,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $597,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,689.04. This trade represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,021 over the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.