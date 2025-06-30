Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,001 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 105,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $62.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

