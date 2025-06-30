Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IYH stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

