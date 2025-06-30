Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $502.63 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

