Western Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Walmart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $355,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after buying an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $20,754,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Symbotic by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter.

In other Symbotic news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $104,685.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,728.82. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $45,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $529,801.28. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $1,220,907. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Symbotic to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

SYM stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

