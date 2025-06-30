Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 68,745 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

