Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $143.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $146.40.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.09.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

