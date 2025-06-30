Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

