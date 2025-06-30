Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRN opened at $156.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $180.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

